Vijay Deverakonda’s new Film Launched

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda has been in talks for a rural drama to be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and the film has been under discussion for years. The film was launched in a grand manner this morning with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Popular producer Dil Raju and Shirish will produce this entertainer on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and the shoot commences this month. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and this is her first Telugu film after the actress got married.

Mega Producer Allu Aravind and Fauji fame Hanu Raghavapudi attended the launch as special guests. The launch took place in Dil Raju’s office. Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh were present for the launch. Rowdy Janardhan is the title considered for the film and Dil Raju announced the title long ago. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Rahul Sankrityan’s periodic drama produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the film releases next year. Vijay Deverakonda will shoot for both these films simultaneously.