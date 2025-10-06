Election Commission announces Jubilee Hills bypoll date

The suspense on the election date of Jubilee Hills bypoll has finally ended with the formal announcement from Election Commission of India. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday evening announced that the by-election would be held on November 11th and results will be declared three days later on November 14th.

The election was facilitating due to the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. As per the constitutional rules, a bypoll should be held within six months after the seat gets vacated for any reason. So, the ECI has decided to complete the process within the stipulated time. During the press conference, the CEC released the schedule for this much anticipated election which will see a high-stakes battle between the ruling Congress party and the Opposition BRS party.

The code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect and the nominations from contestants will be accepted from October 13th to 21st. The total number of voters as per the electoral released by the apex election body is 3,98,982 which includes 2,07,382 males and 1,91,593 females. 25 transgender voters are also included in the list.

While BRS has already announced Maganti Gopinath’s wife Sunitha as their candidate, Congress and the BJP are yet to finalize their contestants. Both Congress and BJP have formed three member committees to zero in one candidate from the potential list of forerunners for this prestigious poll.

Congress party, though claimed the CM throne with a clear mandate in the 2023 assembly elections, it failed to secure even one seat in the Greater Hyderabad segment as the BRS made a clean sweep. So, the ruling party under Revanth Reddy would like to clinch the dominance and assert dominance ahead of the local body polls which will be held in several phases from November.