ETV Win opens Doors for New Collaborations

Published on September 10, 2025 by sankar

ETV Win opens Doors for New Collaborations

ETV Win has been focused on digital content and all the projects are made on a strict budget. Their project plan suits the best for a direct digital release. After the super success of some of their digital releases like 90s and Anaganaga, they had Little Hearts ready for digital streaming on ETV Win. Producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati proposed a theatrical release for the film and Little Hearts is doing wonders at the Telugu box-office. The film has now opened doors for a theatrical release for the web-based projects that are produced by ETV Win.

A bunch of small-budget attempts are currently in the making and ETV Win is in plans to collaborate for a theatrical release in future and they would hold the digital and satellite rights of the projects. If the films end up as hits, ETV Win can pocket huge money like Little Hearts. The film has opened doors for new collaborations and mint money through theatrical revenue. The investment would be only the promotional costs and the digital expenses and the results would be crores.

