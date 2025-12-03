x
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026

Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026

Top producer Dil Raju is eager about his comeback and he took a pause from shoots. He has lined up six films for Sri Venkateswara Creations and the top producer announced that they will be announced officially in the next few months. All these films will feature stars and top actors along with his nephew Ashish. Apart from this, Dil Raju also has big plans to introduce fresh talent and young aspirants. He announced Dil Raju Dreams (DRD) and launched it in a grand manner.

Dil Raju is now launching six new films on DRD next year. All these films will be directed by debutants and would feature new actors and technicians. This is a brave attempt from Dil Raju who once launched and produced films with new faces. He is back to his good olden days and has decided to launch talented youngsters. All these projects will be announced early next year. DRD has a strong team which is finalizing the scripts, actors and technicians.

