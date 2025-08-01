Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s Commitment for PMF

NRI Businessman and producer TG Vishwa Prasad shares a close bonding with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. Apart from working in films, Vishwa Prasad also has been closely involved in the backend activities of Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena from the past few years. Viswha Prasad produced Pawan Kalyan’s BRO a couple of years ago. He was actively involved in clearing the finances of Pawan’s recent film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is said to have paid Rs 35 crores to bail out Hari Hara Veera Mallu and ensured a smooth release.

Pawan Kalyan is said to have offered to do a film for TG Vishwa Prasad and the discussions are going on. For now there is no clarity about the director and the film. If Pawan does a film, it would be produced by People Media Factory. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of OG and he will focus on AP politics for this year. He will not do any films for now. TG Vishwa Prasad is on a hunt for the right director for Pawan Kalyan and more developments are expected next year.