x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A big challenge for AR Rahman with ‘Peddi’

Published on August 1, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Bobby Kolli confirms his next with prestigious KVN productions
image
Drone Flights Over Rajahmundry Jail Raise Eyebrows Amid High-Profile Liquor Scam Case
image
Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter Faces Costly Consequences for Illegal Beach Construction
image
A big challenge for AR Rahman with ‘Peddi’
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s Commitment for PMF

A big challenge for AR Rahman with ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan’s upcoming rural drama ‘Peddi’, which is centered around multiple games and village politics, has been creating ripples in trade circles and also generating massive hype among moviegoers because of the interesting genre and the fact that National Award winning director Buchi Babu Sana, who scored a blockbuster with his debut film, is behind it.

The return of Oscar winning composer AR Rahman to Tollywood after a long hiatus of 15 years is another factor behind the huge anticipation for Peddi. Rahman last worked for a straight Telugu way back in 2010 for Pawan Kalyan’s Puli. With Telugu moviegoers largely accustomed to composers like Devi Sri Prasad, SS Thaman, MM Keeravani and Anirudh Ravichander, filmmakers of big-ticket movies are not experimenting much with other musicians except for a few new entrants like Bheems Cicirelo, Ravi Basrur etc. who made strong inroads with their impressive renditions for mass films.

Hence, it is a huge gamble from Buchi Babu to opt for AR Rahman instead of all these in-form music directors in the current scenario. That too for a rustic entertainer with a lot of scope for plenty of mass elements throughout the film. Remember how Devi Sri Prasad’s scintillating background score and stupendous songs made a big difference for Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam which was set in the backdrop of a similar genre.

Buchi Babu extracted the best from Devi Sri Prasad for his debut directional ‘Uppena’. Now, AR Rahman will need to match the hype on the album and background score among audiences with his superlative work. It will indeed be a big challenge for him to deliver an output according to the high expectations.

Peddi is set for release on March 27th next year.

Next Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter Faces Costly Consequences for Illegal Beach Construction Previous Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s Commitment for PMF
else

TRENDING

image
Bobby Kolli confirms his next with prestigious KVN productions
image
A big challenge for AR Rahman with ‘Peddi’
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s Commitment for PMF

Latest

image
Bobby Kolli confirms his next with prestigious KVN productions
image
Drone Flights Over Rajahmundry Jail Raise Eyebrows Amid High-Profile Liquor Scam Case
image
Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter Faces Costly Consequences for Illegal Beach Construction
image
A big challenge for AR Rahman with ‘Peddi’
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s Commitment for PMF

Most Read

image
Drone Flights Over Rajahmundry Jail Raise Eyebrows Amid High-Profile Liquor Scam Case
image
Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter Faces Costly Consequences for Illegal Beach Construction
image
Anitha Slams Jagan: ‘Political Drama in the Name of Concern

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit