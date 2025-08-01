A big challenge for AR Rahman with ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan’s upcoming rural drama ‘Peddi’, which is centered around multiple games and village politics, has been creating ripples in trade circles and also generating massive hype among moviegoers because of the interesting genre and the fact that National Award winning director Buchi Babu Sana, who scored a blockbuster with his debut film, is behind it.

The return of Oscar winning composer AR Rahman to Tollywood after a long hiatus of 15 years is another factor behind the huge anticipation for Peddi. Rahman last worked for a straight Telugu way back in 2010 for Pawan Kalyan’s Puli. With Telugu moviegoers largely accustomed to composers like Devi Sri Prasad, SS Thaman, MM Keeravani and Anirudh Ravichander, filmmakers of big-ticket movies are not experimenting much with other musicians except for a few new entrants like Bheems Cicirelo, Ravi Basrur etc. who made strong inroads with their impressive renditions for mass films.

Hence, it is a huge gamble from Buchi Babu to opt for AR Rahman instead of all these in-form music directors in the current scenario. That too for a rustic entertainer with a lot of scope for plenty of mass elements throughout the film. Remember how Devi Sri Prasad’s scintillating background score and stupendous songs made a big difference for Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam which was set in the backdrop of a similar genre.

Buchi Babu extracted the best from Devi Sri Prasad for his debut directional ‘Uppena’. Now, AR Rahman will need to match the hype on the album and background score among audiences with his superlative work. It will indeed be a big challenge for him to deliver an output according to the high expectations.

Peddi is set for release on March 27th next year.