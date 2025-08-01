Vijayasai Reddy’s Daughter Faces Costly Consequences for Illegal Beach Construction

The consequences of political overreach during the YSRCP regime are beginning to surface, and this time, it’s Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter, Neha Reddy, who is bearing the burden. Authorities have imposed a massive penalty of nearly ₹17 crore on her for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms through illegal construction along the Vizag beachfront. The penalty was recommended by a committee appointed by the High Court after a detailed inspection of the site.

According to the committee’s report, Neha Reddy undertook construction activities in a protected coastal area without the necessary permissions. Lavish structures were built, land was excavated extensively, and even concrete walls were raised in clear violation of environmental rules. For this, a daily fine of ₹1.2 lakh has been imposed for 1,455 days, the total duration of the violation.

That’s not all. Neha is also required to restore the damaged area to its original condition. Until the restoration is complete, she will continue to pay the same daily fine. If the work is not finished within three months, the penalty will be doubled. The committee also noted that despite removing the illegal structures, construction debris was still left behind, causing further harm to the environment. Neha Reddy must now also deposit the cost required for cleaning up and removing the waste.

This situation reflects the unchecked confidence many leaders displayed while in power. During the YSRCP government’s tenure, top leaders acted as though the rules did not apply to them. While Jagan Mohan Reddy was drawing criticism for controversial development in Rushikonda, Vijayasai Reddy was allegedly trying to convert a protected beach into private property using his daughter’s name. Rules and regulations were cast aside to build high-end resort facilities in a highly sensitive area.

Now, those actions have come back to haunt them. What seemed untouchable once is now under the strict scrutiny of the law. The message is clear that public positions do not give anyone the right to damage the environment or bypass legal procedures. This case is not just about a fine. It’s about accountability. It’s a reminder that power is temporary, but the consequences of misuse can be long-lasting.