Home > Movie News

Exclusive: PMF and Mythri to Collaborate

Published on November 17, 2025 by swathy

Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album
Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films
NBK’s incredible 50 years of career to be honored at IFFI

Exclusive: PMF and Mythri to Collaborate

Top production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory share a close bond and they produced Sunny Deol’s Jaat together which was directed by Gopichand Malineni. The production houses are now joining hands for Jaat 2 which will roll next year. PMF and Mythri are in talks to collaborate for more films in the coming years. People Media Factory is also distributing their films in Nizam through Mythri Film Distributors.

PMF and Mythri recently have decided to collaborate for more films and the discussions are currently in initial stages. Apart from producing their own individual projects, they will collaborate for interesting and big-budget attempts. Several meetings took place between Mythri Naveen and TG Vishwa Prasad recently about collaborations and budget calculations. They also discussed about the non-theatrical deals and the ongoing stress on producers. PMF and Mythri are expected to make big announcements soon and they will collaborate for multiple films in the next few years in various languages.

Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album
Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films

Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice
Tragedy in Saudi Arabia: Telangana Leaders Coordinate Relief After Fatal Bus Accident

