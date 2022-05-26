Advertisement

F3 Movie Review

F3 Fun and Frustration Review

4:05 AM Murali Sharma explains how money leads to Fun &Frustration.

4:00 AM – Showtime

F3 is the first full-length entertainer that is hitting the screens after the coronavirus pandemic started. The film is hitting the screens this Friday.Sequel to the comedy blockbuster F2, the film F3 : Fun and Frustration is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it has Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen in the lead roles.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.