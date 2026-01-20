Fact Check about Salaar 2

A trend was started on social media platforms about the teaser of Salaar 2. After the success of Salaar, both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are occupied with their respective films and they have no time for Salaar 2. But fans are wishing the project to happen soon. A speculation started that the teaser of Salaar 2 will be on Republic Day’s eve which is false and untrue. There is no update on Salaar 2 for now and it was delayed for years. Prabhas is completely occupied for the next three years with multiple films and he cannot allocate dates for Salaar 2.

Prashanth Neel is busy with NTR’s Dragon and he has several stars in talks for his next film. Close sources said that Salaar 2 will not happen and it may be shelved. There have been no positive developments about the project for a long time. Prashanth Neel is keen to take up KGF: Chapter 3 after he completes Dragon. Prabhas is shooting for Fauji and Spirit. He has Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up.