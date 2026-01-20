x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Fact Check about Salaar 2

Published on January 20, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success
image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next?

Fact Check about Salaar 2

A trend was started on social media platforms about the teaser of Salaar 2. After the success of Salaar, both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are occupied with their respective films and they have no time for Salaar 2. But fans are wishing the project to happen soon. A speculation started that the teaser of Salaar 2 will be on Republic Day’s eve which is false and untrue. There is no update on Salaar 2 for now and it was delayed for years. Prabhas is completely occupied for the next three years with multiple films and he cannot allocate dates for Salaar 2.

Prashanth Neel is busy with NTR’s Dragon and he has several stars in talks for his next film. Close sources said that Salaar 2 will not happen and it may be shelved. There have been no positive developments about the project for a long time. Prashanth Neel is keen to take up KGF: Chapter 3 after he completes Dragon. Prabhas is shooting for Fauji and Spirit. He has Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up.

Next Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next? Previous Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation on Closure of Cases Against Chandrababu Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Latest

image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success
image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation on Closure of Cases Against Chandrababu Naidu
image
Viveka Murder Case: Supreme Court Puts CBI Under Scrutiny

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event