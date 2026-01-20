Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next?

Krithi Shetty shot to fame with her debut film Uppena. The film made her a star but the actress could not deliver big hits. She also tested her luck in Tamil and is doing films. If the latest rumors are to be believed, Krithi Shetty has been approached to play Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter in his next film that will be directed by Bobby Kolli. Krithi Shetty has an important role and the actress has given her nod. The team will make an official announcement before the shoot commences.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli are in Dubai for the final script discussions. They will be concluded today and the team will make an announcement if all goes well. After a formal launch, the shoot starts in March. AR Rahman will score the music for this mass entertainer. KVN Productions are the producers of this untitled film. Chiranjeevi has completed the shoot of Vishwambara and it releases in summer this year.