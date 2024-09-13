Fake News: Ram Charan meeting Chandrababu Naidu

A news has been going viral across social media and internet that Tollywood actors NTR and Ram Charan will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to hand over the cheques for the AP Chief Minister Relief Fund. But there is no truth in the news. Ram Charan is currently in Australia and he is getting trained for his upcoming film. There is no truth in the news about Ram Charan meeting Chandrababu Naidu. “Ram Charan Garu is on travel. He is not scheduled to meet AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu Garu” told the official PR team of Ram Charan.

NTR meeting Chandrababu Naidu too is a fake news as per our information. Tarak is currently on a breaka and he is recovering from his injury. He will soon promote his upcoming film Devara that is slated for September 27th release. Yesterday, Tollywood actors Balakrishna, Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda met Chandrababu Naidu personally and handed over the cheques for the flood victims. Several other actors will meet Chandrababu soon.