Finally, A Relief for Akshay Kumar

Published on April 21, 2025 by nymisha

Finally, A Relief for Akshay Kumar

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar has been struggling to deliver a decent hit from the past few years. Some of his recent films failed to report minimum footfalls and the actor was criticized. But the actor continued to work without breaks and has been releasing films as usual. His recent film Kesari: Chapter 2 released on Friday and the film received positive response from the audience. The film also reported far better numbers when compared to the past films of Akshay Kumar.

The film witnessed handsome growth on Saturday and the Sunday numbers are super strong. Kesari: Chapter 2 is a huge relief for Akshay Kumar and the film has to perform well on the weekdays to emerge as a hit film. Kesari: Chapter 2 is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday played the lead roles.

