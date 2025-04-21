x
Home > Movie News

NTR and Neel film for Summer 2026?

Published on April 21, 2025 by nymisha

NTR and Neel film for Summer 2026?

Young Tiger NTR is all set to join the sets of his next film directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is said to be a high voltage action entertainer and Dragon is the title locked for the film. The makers have announced that Dragon will have a Sankranthi 2026 release for the film. But the shoot of the film is delayed due to the extensive pre-production work. Also, NTR is occupied with the shoot of War 2 and the team had to wait for the arrival of Tarak. The top actor too lost weight and gained the needed look for Dragon recently.

With Sankranthi 2026 almost impossible, the makers are now in plans to release Dragon during summer next year. May 8th 2026 is the release date considered for the film for now and an official announcement is expected to be made soon. The upcoming schedule of the film will take place in Mangalore for three weeks. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in this actioner. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

