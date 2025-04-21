Nani to promote HIT 3 in USA

Natural Star Nani has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film HIT 3. He even completed the Telugu interviews and is heading for nation-wide promotions of the film. The team of HIT 3 will conduct events across the major cities of the country and the grand pre-release event of HIT 3 will take place in Tirupati on April 27th. Nani will head to the USA before the release and he will attend the premiere shows of the film in the USA.

The actor will promote the film in various cities of the USA after the release of HIT 3. He is expected to stay in the USA for a week. USA has been a strong territory for Nani and almost all his films performed well in the region. Nani has been to the USA to promote his films in the past. He is doing the same with HIT 3. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is produced by Wall Poster Cinema.