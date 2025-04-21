x
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Nani to promote HIT 3 in USA

Published on April 21, 2025 by nymisha

Natural Star Nani has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film HIT 3. He even completed the Telugu interviews and is heading for nation-wide promotions of the film. The team of HIT 3 will conduct events across the major cities of the country and the grand pre-release event of HIT 3 will take place in Tirupati on April 27th. Nani will head to the USA before the release and he will attend the premiere shows of the film in the USA.

The actor will promote the film in various cities of the USA after the release of HIT 3. He is expected to stay in the USA for a week. USA has been a strong territory for Nani and almost all his films performed well in the region. Nani has been to the USA to promote his films in the past. He is doing the same with HIT 3. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is produced by Wall Poster Cinema.

