Home > Movie News

Prabhas and his European Lifestyle

Published on April 21, 2025 by nymisha

Prabhas and his European Lifestyle

Prabhas in say no to drugs campaign

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is one of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema. The actor is currently demanding Rs 150 crores per film and he is busy with several biggies lined up. The top actor is occupied for the next couple of years. Prabhas is a Party Man and is known as the Best Host of Telugu cinema. He owned a lavish farmhouse in the Raidurgam region and it is now surrounded by several residential projects. Prabhas shifted his base to a farmhouse outside the city.

The top actor is not in a mood to relax in India. He bought an expensive property in Italy and he loves to spend his time in the lavish property. During the schedule breaks, Prabhas flies to Italy and spends time with his close friends. He relaxes, recharges and returns back to Hyderabad. He invested big money in Italy and designed it to suit his taste. The actor is currently chilling in Italy to beat the summer heat in Hyderabad. He is also recovering from his leg injury. The actor is expected to return back to Hyderabad in May and he will resume the shoots of Raja Saab and Fauji.

