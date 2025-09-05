x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Finally, Ravi Teja Compromises on his Pay

Published on September 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Finally, Ravi Teja Compromises on his Pay

Ravi Teja had to wait for years to get success and emerge as a top actor. All his films were bankable when the actor was affordable. Post pandemic, there is no market stability and it all depends on the buzz generated. Ravi Teja has delivered a series of flops but the actor is not compromising on his remuneration. For some of the films, he has been demanding profits after the release. He lost some of the films because of his big remuneration. The actor has now stepped down and decided to work on a profit sharing model.

He is shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s film which is planned on a strict budget. The shoot of the film is getting wrapped up in quick schedules and the makers are eyeing a Sankranthi 2026 release for the film. Ravi Teja is working on a profit sharing model for this film. He would be taking a minimum remuneration and the rest comes from the profits. He also signed a film to be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Mythri Movie Makers have come on board only after Ravi Teja has agreed to work on a profit sharing model. The actor finally stepped down about his pay and decided to sign more movies because of the instability and vacuum in Telugu cinema.

Next Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Previous SSMB29: Rajamouli’s strict vigil goes futile
else

TRENDING

image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Latest

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
image
Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR
image
Nara Lokesh Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Discusses Key Issues and State Priorities

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures