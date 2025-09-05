Finally, Ravi Teja Compromises on his Pay

Ravi Teja had to wait for years to get success and emerge as a top actor. All his films were bankable when the actor was affordable. Post pandemic, there is no market stability and it all depends on the buzz generated. Ravi Teja has delivered a series of flops but the actor is not compromising on his remuneration. For some of the films, he has been demanding profits after the release. He lost some of the films because of his big remuneration. The actor has now stepped down and decided to work on a profit sharing model.

He is shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s film which is planned on a strict budget. The shoot of the film is getting wrapped up in quick schedules and the makers are eyeing a Sankranthi 2026 release for the film. Ravi Teja is working on a profit sharing model for this film. He would be taking a minimum remuneration and the rest comes from the profits. He also signed a film to be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Mythri Movie Makers have come on board only after Ravi Teja has agreed to work on a profit sharing model. The actor finally stepped down about his pay and decided to sign more movies because of the instability and vacuum in Telugu cinema.