First Look: Vijay Sethupathi’s Slum Dog

For the first time, sensational director Puri Jagannadh is directing critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The shooting portions of the film are completed and the film will hit the screens soon. The film is titled Slum Dog and the makers released the first look poster of the film. In the first look poster, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a Beggar holding a long blood-stained knife in a stylish avatar. He looks ruthless in the released poster. The film comes with a tagline ’33 Temple Road’.

Samyuktha, Tabu, Duniya Vijay Kumar, VTV Ganesh and Brahmanandam will be seen in other important roles. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Mohan Pictures are the producers. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music and background score for Slum Dog. The first look poster has been unveiled on the occasion of Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday. The makers will announce the release date of the film soon and Slum Dog will have a pan-Indian release this year.

