Home > Movie News

Flop hero strict on his Remuneration

Published on August 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Flop hero strict on his Remuneration

The Tollywood actor hasn’t delivered any hits in the recent years. The Hindi rights have been his saviour and he is almost done with the shoot of his current film with a comedy director who also could not deliver a hit in the recent years. The actor quoted double digit remuneration for his film but unfortunately, the non-theatrical rights did not fetch big returns. The production house has decided to slash down his remuneration and they promised to pay the full paycheque if the film recovers the complete investment. But the actor is hellbent over his pay and he is not attending the shoot. A song from the film along with his dubbing work are pending.

The shoot is pending from a month and the makers have finally convinced the flop star after a series of negotiations. The film is scheduled for Dasara release and a top production house is on board for the film. For now, there are no expectations on the film. The makers are quite confident on the film and they are spending lavishly though the budget was overboard.

