From ₹45,000 to ₹1.83 Lakh: Telangana Fixes Engineering Fees for 2025–2028

Telangana government has officially fixed the tuition fee structure for B.E. and B.Tech courses in private unaided engineering colleges for the block period 2025–26 to 2027–28. The decision was issued through G.O. Ms. No. 06 dated March 4, 2026 by the Higher Education (Technical Education) Department following recommendations from the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

The revised structure covers 160 private engineering institutions across the state, with significant variation in annual tuition fees depending on infrastructure, faculty strength, facilities, and financial submissions made by the institutions.

Highest Fee Colleges

Among all institutions, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) has been approved the highest annual tuition fee at ₹1,83,000.

Other colleges with relatively high approved fees include:

• Vasavi College of Engineering – ₹1,75,000

• Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) – ₹1,67,000

• CVR College of Engineering – ₹1,63,000

• G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women (GNITS) – ₹1,62,000

• Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET) – ₹1,60,500

• VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology – ₹1,59,600

These institutions are among the most sought-after engineering colleges in Telangana and traditionally command higher fees due to infrastructure, placements, and reputation.

Lowest Fee Bracket

At the other end, a large number of engineering colleges have been placed in the ₹45,000 per year fee bracket, which is the lowest approved tuition fee under the notification.

Some of the colleges in this category include:

• AAR Mahaveer Engineering College

• Aizza College of Engineering & Technology

• Arjun College of Technology and Science

• Ramappa Engineering College

• Aurora Technological Academy

• Aurora Technological Institute

• KPRIT College of Engineering

• Netaji Institute of Engineering and Technology

• TRR College of Technology

• CSI Wesley Institute of Technology and Sciences

The ₹45,000 bracket represents institutions that submitted lower expenditure data or whose infrastructure metrics fall within the minimum prescribed parameters assessed by TAFRC.

Key Rules for Colleges

The government order also lays down clear guidelines for institutions:

• Colleges must collect only the approved annual tuition fee, either as a lump sum or in installments for that academic year.

• Capitation fees or donations are strictly prohibited. Any unauthorized collection will be treated as a violation of regulations.

• The fee determination is based on data submitted by institutions and may be revised if discrepancies are found during verification.

What It Means for Students

The fee structure will apply to students admitted through TG EAPCET and other admission channels during the three-year block period. While premier colleges continue to command fees above ₹1.5 lakh annually, a significant number of institutions remain within the ₹45,000–₹80,000 range, offering comparatively affordable options.