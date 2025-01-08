x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon

Published on January 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
image
Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon
image
Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
image
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills
image
Updates on Samantha’s Next

Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon

Young Tiger NTR will work with KGF director Prashanth Neel and the pre-production work has been wrapped up. The shoot of the film is expected to commence by the end of this month. We have an interesting update about the film. The film revolves around the drug mafia that takes place in the Golden Triangle region. Myanmar, Thailand and Laos are named as the Golden Triangle and the world drug mafia operates from this region.

The film is rumored to be titled Dragon and it revolves around the drug smuggling mafia in the Golden Triangle. Rukmini Vasanth has been finalized as the leading lady and Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon will be seen playing other important roles. A Bollywood actor will be seen as the lead antagonist in Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts will jointly produce this prestigious film that will be high on action. Prashanth Neel is in plans to complete the shoot by August and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026.

Next AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education Previous Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
else

TRENDING

image
Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon
image
Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
image
Updates on Samantha’s Next

Latest

image
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
image
Golden Triangle link to NTR’s Dragon
image
Toxic Teaser: Yash stuns in this Interesting Tale
image
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills
image
Updates on Samantha’s Next

Most Read

image
AP initiates reforms in Intermediate education
image
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Action Against Illegal Constructions in Jubilee Hills
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam Tour Day 2: Focus on Jobs, Income, and Public Service

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family