Artificial Intelligence (AI) is advancing faster than ever, delivering results that surpass human imagination. Every day, a new AI tool emerges, and tech giants are racing to meet the growing demand. Recently, Elon Musk’s company, xAI, introduced Grok, an AI model that’s creating waves worldwide. Unlike other AI tools, Grok stands out for its ability to respond in local languages and mimic human-like conversations, leaving users amazed.

Grok’s unique feature lies in its conversational style. It doesn’t just answer questions, it explains why it gave a particular response, making interactions feel more personal. For instance, if you ask Grok, “How are you?” it might reply, “I’m doing well, but remember, I’m just an AI—I don’t eat or sleep!” This friendly approach has made Grok incredibly popular in India, where users engage with it like friends.

However, Grok’s rise hasn’t been without controversy. Some users have exploited its capabilities to hurl abuses or criticise political figures and celebrities. Unlike other AI models like ChatGPT or DeepSeek, which maintain a polite tone, Grok responds sharply, even in Hindi, making it a hit among those who enjoy its unfiltered style.

This has caught the attention of the Indian government, which is now considering stricter regulations or even a ban on Grok. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in talks with xAI representatives to address concerns about its misuse.

Grok AI can inherit biases from the data it processes, from X users or propaganda bots leading to potentially misleading outputs. The use of unverified real-time data increases the risk of generating inaccurate information, which can be particularly problematic in critical fields like finance and healthcare.