Happy Birthday OG: Love OMI Glimpse is Out

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday and the team of OG released a small video glimpse. The Love OMI Glimpse introduces Emran Hashmi, the lead antagonist in the film. Pawan thrills in the last shot and Thaman does a perfect job with an explosive background score. Happy Birthday OG glimpse is top notch on quality. Sujeeth proves that he is a perfect fan boy for Pawan Kalyan.

The post-production work reached the final stages and the makers once again clarified that the film will have a grand release on September 25th. Pawan Kalyan sports a stylish look and his fans are waiting for the release of OG. DVV Danayya is the producer and Priyanka Mohan is the heroine. Pawan Kalyan will promote OG before the release and the trailer will be out a week before the film’s release.