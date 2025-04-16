Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the most delayed Telugu film in the recent years and it was launched more than five years ago. After skipping several release dates, the makers announced that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release on May 9th across the globe. But Pawan Kalyan has to complete the pending shoot and dubbing for the film. With less than a month for the release, there is no clarity if Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release as per the plan.

Pawan’s fans are worried and are frustrated about the confusion surrounding the film. His fans are taking social media to urge the actor to complete the pending shoot of the film. Pawan Kalyan had to fly to Singapore because of the unfortunate accident of his son. He is also suffering with severe back pain from the past few days. Pawan Kalyan has to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to ensure a smooth release for the film. He also has to promote the film before its release.