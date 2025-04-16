x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration

Published on April 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview With Nandini Gupta
image
Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
image
Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News
image
Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the most delayed Telugu film in the recent years and it was launched more than five years ago. After skipping several release dates, the makers announced that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release on May 9th across the globe. But Pawan Kalyan has to complete the pending shoot and dubbing for the film. With less than a month for the release, there is no clarity if Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release as per the plan.

Pawan’s fans are worried and are frustrated about the confusion surrounding the film. His fans are taking social media to urge the actor to complete the pending shoot of the film. Pawan Kalyan had to fly to Singapore because of the unfortunate accident of his son. He is also suffering with severe back pain from the past few days. Pawan Kalyan has to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to ensure a smooth release for the film. He also has to promote the film before its release.

Next Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan Previous Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
image
Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview With Nandini Gupta
image
Nani’s HIT 3 to be released by Dulquer Salmaan
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan fans in Frustration
image
Raj Tarun and Lavanya Controversy back in News
image
Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears

Most Read

image
Municipal Minister Narayana dispels Amaravati farmers fears
image
Visakha Steel Plant Contract Workers’ Strike Postponed Indefinitely
image
AP Liquor Scam Case Investigation Continues in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things