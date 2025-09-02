Hari Hara Veera Mallu Script was Changed: Krish

Sensible director Krish has walked out of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu due to the scheduling delays and as Pawan Kalyan was occupied with his political engagements. AM Rathnam’s son Jyoti Krishna completed the film and Hari Hara Veera Mallu released in July. Krish has completed Ghaati with Anushka and the film releases on September 5th. During the film’s promotions, Krish revealed that the script of Hari Hara Veera Mallu was changed and around 30 minutes of the content shot by Krish was used for the film.

He also said that Hari Hara Veera Mallu written by him was majorly focused in Delhi and is about the Kohinoor diamond. Krish said that AM Rathnam is a passionate producer and he has immense respect towards him. Krish also said that he admires Pawan Kalyan as an actor and he would work with him soon. Ghaati is a rustic action drama that happens across the border of AP and Odisha. The film is high on expectations and Krish is quite confident on making his comeback with this Anushka starrer.