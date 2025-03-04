Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin

The pre-release event of Kingston was a star-studded affair. Actor Nithiin attended the event as a guest and expressed his admiration, stating, “The visuals of Kingston are fantastic. As a first-of-its-kind sea-based fantasy adventure, I find this film exciting.” He also extended his best wishes to producer Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments for Telugu release.

GV Prakash Kumar said that Kingston has been a dream come true. As someone who is fond of Hollywood’s imagination when it comes to multiverse movies, he wanted to be at the forefront of an Indian cinematic universe. Kingston will be a franchise movie. The film also has a love track that is cute but that doesn’t overshadow the main plot of fighting the zombies and spirits in the seas.

Actress Divyabharathi, who plays a girl-next-door in the film, praised GV Prakash for his support and encouragement of new talent.

Producer Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments confidently predicted a box office hit. They, alongside guests like Venky Atluri, iterated that Kingston is a visual feast in theatres.

With its ambitious vision, stunning visuals, and a blend of adventure and romance, Kingston is gearing up to hit the cinemas on March 7th. The film, described as a dive into heroism and redemption, has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Gokul Benoy. GV is debuting as a producer with this ambitious film. Zee Studios has co-produced this India’s first sea adventure fantasy movie.