GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin

Published on March 4, 2025 by swathy

The pre-release event of Kingston was a star-studded affair. Actor Nithiin attended the event as a guest and expressed his admiration, stating, “The visuals of Kingston are fantastic. As a first-of-its-kind sea-based fantasy adventure, I find this film exciting.” He also extended his best wishes to producer Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments for Telugu release.

GV Prakash Kumar said that Kingston has been a dream come true. As someone who is fond of Hollywood’s imagination when it comes to multiverse movies, he wanted to be at the forefront of an Indian cinematic universe. Kingston will be a franchise movie. The film also has a love track that is cute but that doesn’t overshadow the main plot of fighting the zombies and spirits in the seas.

Actress Divyabharathi, who plays a girl-next-door in the film, praised GV Prakash for his support and encouragement of new talent.

Producer Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments confidently predicted a box office hit. They, alongside guests like Venky Atluri, iterated that Kingston is a visual feast in theatres.

With its ambitious vision, stunning visuals, and a blend of adventure and romance, Kingston is gearing up to hit the cinemas on March 7th. The film, described as a dive into heroism and redemption, has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Gokul Benoy. GV is debuting as a producer with this ambitious film. Zee Studios has co-produced this India’s first sea adventure fantasy movie.

