Hrithik calls Rajinikanth his first teacher

With just a few hours to go for the first premieres, the advance sales of both Coolie and War 2 are gathering huge momentum in all territories. Both movies are set for a smashing start at the box office and target a solid first weekend taking advantage of the Independence Day holiday. The star studded films are likely to rewrite numerous records if they garner positive reviews.

Ahead of this much anticipated box office clash, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is playing the lead role in War 2, expressed his gratitude towards Superstar Rajinikanth. He took to X and congratulated the Coolie actor on the eve of completing 50 years. He called him and inspiration and his first teacher. Hrithik posted ” Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!”.

Hrithik’s kind gesture came as a big surprise to everyone as both War 2 and Coolie are going to engage in a fiery box office tussle all over the country and overseas regions from tomorrow. Hrithik recently attended the pre-release event of War 2 in Hyderabad and spoke good words about his co-star and Tollywood top actor NTR.

Now, his plaudits on Rajinikanth will take him closer to South audiences. There are also reports that Hrithik will soon team up with a renowned production house in South for a big-budget film.