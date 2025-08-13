People Media Factory in Legal Trouble

People Media Factory is one of the leading production houses of Telugu cinema. The production house has Prabhas’ Raja Saab in the making and the film is expected to release on December 5th this year. Ivy Entertainment has approached the Delhi High Court saying that People Media Factory has breached the agreement signed for Rs 218 crores. Ivy Entertainment says that the shoot of Raja Saab hasn’t been completed as per the disclosed agreement and there is no transparency in the funds that were released from them.

People Media Factory hasn’t been transparent with the accounting of Raja Saab, Ivy told the court. People Media Factory is yet to respond for the same and TG Vishwa Prasad is expected to issue a statement or interact with the media about the same today. Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi and the film is in the final stages of shoot. Four songs from the film are yet to be shot. Thaman is the music composer and Sanjay Dutt plays an important role. The makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals of the film.