Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka

After years, Ram is testing his luck with a sensible film titled Andhra King Taluka which is also loaded with an emotional love story. The songs gained popularity and Andhra King Taluka is a different attempt. With just two days left for the film’s release, Andhra King Taluka needed a huge boost through the pre-release sales. The advance bookings in USA and in the Telugu states are quite low.

Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are off to the USA to promote the film and attend the premieres. The makers have done their job and promoted the film well. The film’s result now depends on the word of mouth. A big and positive word of mouth is needed for the film to fare well. Ram has stepped out from regular commercial films and signed Andhra King Taluka. Upendra has a crucial role and Bhagyashri Borse’s glamour is an asset. The makers are extremely confident on the film. Hope Andhra King Taluka will bring Ram back to success streak.