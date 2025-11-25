x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka

Published on November 25, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
image
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon
image
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka

After years, Ram is testing his luck with a sensible film titled Andhra King Taluka which is also loaded with an emotional love story. The songs gained popularity and Andhra King Taluka is a different attempt. With just two days left for the film’s release, Andhra King Taluka needed a huge boost through the pre-release sales. The advance bookings in USA and in the Telugu states are quite low.

Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are off to the USA to promote the film and attend the premieres. The makers have done their job and promoted the film well. The film’s result now depends on the word of mouth. A big and positive word of mouth is needed for the film to fare well. Ram has stepped out from regular commercial films and signed Andhra King Taluka. Upendra has a crucial role and Bhagyashri Borse’s glamour is an asset. The makers are extremely confident on the film. Hope Andhra King Taluka will bring Ram back to success streak.

Next Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline Previous Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
else

TRENDING

image
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
image
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?
image
Young Producers’ Strategy Works Bigtime

Latest

image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Huge Boost needed for Andhra King Taluka
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
image
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon
image
Fresh Troubles for NBK’s Aditya 999?

Most Read

image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17
image
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025