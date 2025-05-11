x
Movie News

Huge Saturday for Sree Vishnu's Single

Published on May 11, 2025

Huge Saturday for Sree Vishnu’s Single

Sree Vishnu’s comic entertainer Single opened on a decent note with positive word of mouth on Friday. But this alone is not enough for the film to survive. As predicted, the film gained the needed strength and the numbers have seen a big rise on Saturday. The family crowds and youth rushed to theatres to watch this comic entertainer. Single witnessed a decent start on Saturday and the film ran with packed houses for the rest of the day.

Family crowds were seen all over for the evening and the night shows. Going with the Saturday numbers, Single will have a super strong Sunday all over. The film also performed very well in the USA region with a big jump in the numbers. Sree Vishnu and Vennela’s Kishore chemistry along with their performances and the funny one-liners are appreciated. Caarthik Raaju directed Single and Ivana, Ketika Sharma are the leading ladies. GA2 Pictures are the producers of Single.

