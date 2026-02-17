x
Home > Movie News

iBomma Ravi granted Bail with Conditions

Published on February 17, 2026 by sankar

iBomma Ravi granted Bail with Conditions
iBomma Ravi granted Bail with Conditions

iBomma Ravi has been accused in piracy issues of Telugu cinema and multiple cases have been registered against him. The Hyderabad cops nabbed him after a long hunt and he has been in jail from the past few weeks. The court asked to handover the passport of iBomma Ravi and he was asked not to leave the country without permission. The court asked iBomma Ravi not to use the internet and he has to take the permission of the court for using the internet.

iBomma Ravi has been granted bail with several restrictions. He was arrested on November 15th in Hyderabad and several cases are registered against him for film piracy, online betting and money laundering. iBomma Ravi has to appear before the CCS cops on a regular basis at 11 AM.

else

