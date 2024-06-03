Indian 2 struggling for Buzz

The grand audio launch of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 took place in a grand manner in Chennai recently. Anirudh scored the music but the team along with Anirudh got trolled for the poor music album. Not a single song was catchy and the entire album went unregistered. The film is carrying low buzz and with the release date nearing, the makers will have to focus more on the promotions and release some interesting stuff from the film. Indian 2 is gearing up for July 13th release across the globe. Shankar aims a strong comeback with this film and there is Indian 3 getting ready.

Indian 2 shoot came to a halt due to various reasons and it resumed back last year. Red Giant Films joined Lyca Productions to complete the shoot. Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other important roles in Indian 2. The Telugu business of the film is yet to be closed. Asian Cinemas are committed to release the film on a refundable advance basis. Kamal Haasan is also playing an important role in Kalki 2898 AD and the film is announced for June 27th release.