Hot Topic: The Pulse of Four Key Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

Published on June 3, 2024 by ratnasri

Hot Topic: The Pulse of Four Key Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

The general elections in Andhra Pradesh have wrapped up, and the results are set to be revealed in a couple of hours. With a record turnout on May 13, anticipation is high, especially in four pivotal constituencies that have become the center of heated discussions. While most of exit polls have predicted the victory of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, still the results are much awaited as there are multiple exit polls with varied predictions doing rounds.

Pithapuram: The Pawan Kalyan Impact

Pithapuram has captured attention due to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s candidacy. Supported by the film industry, his campaign has been robust. YSRCP’s candidate, Geetha, has been bolstered by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to make her Deputy Chief Minister if elected, making this constituency a key battleground. As of now most of the surveys predicted the victory of Pawan Kalyan but Janasena fans are keen on the majority Pawan is going to get. Undoubtedly he is the man of the match called 2024 AP elections.

Hindupur: Balakrishna’s Hat-Trick Attempt

Nandamuri Balakrishna seeks a third term from Hindupur, having won previously with significant margins. Confident of his victory, Balakrishna is aiming for a hat-trick. YSRCP’s candidate, BC leader Koduri Deepika, poses a challenge, but prevailing sentiments still favor Balakrishna. YSRCP attempted to do social engineering by consolidating BC votes this time. Fans are keen on this constituency and they are expecting Bala Krishna to join the cabinet this time.

Kuppam: A Stronghold Under Siege

Kuppam is the stronghold of Chandrababu Naidu. This time, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to unseat him, promising unprecedented development and a ministerial position for local candidate Bharat. Despite YSRCP’s strong efforts, many believe dislodging Naidu remains a formidable challenge. A close contest would still be a moral victory for YSRCP.

Mangalagiri: Lokesh’s Redemption Bid

Nara Lokesh, who lost in 2019 by a narrow margin, is determined to reclaim Mangalagiri. Competing against Murugudu Lavanya, fielded by YSRCP, Lokesh is optimistic about a decisive win this time. The constituency’s outcome will be crucial for Lokesh’s political future. Lokesh has put his best efforts this time to secure victory from Mangalagiri.

As Andhra Pradesh waits for the final results, these constituencies are at the heart of the state’s political discourse, each holding significant implications for the involved parties and their leaders. In addition to these, Pulivendula assembly is keenly monitored to see whether any of the above four leaders will get more majority than Jagan this time.

