Home > Movie News

Is Samantha holding Raj Nidimoru’s Hand in Dubai Reel?

Published on September 2, 2025 by sankar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is said to be dating her Citadel director Raj Nidimoru. They have not confirmed or denied these rumors. On Tuesday, Samantha posted a video from Dubai where Raj Nidimoru’s face isn’t seen. Still, many netizens think he’s there with her. In the video, Samantha shows “What I See vs What You See.” In it, she holds a man’s hands for a moment. She wrote “Dubai for a minute” as the caption. The video quickly became popular on Instagram, with many comments pouring in.

The dating rumors between Samantha and Raj Nidimoru started when she uploaded several pictures from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram on February 1st. For those who don’t know, Samantha is the owner of the pickleball team named Chennai Super Champs. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding hands with Raj Nidimoru, which added to the dating speculation. While promoting her first production, Subham, she posted many pictures on her Instagram. One notable picture showed her taking a selfie with Raj and a friend in the background. She also shared another solo picture of Raj Nidimoru.

