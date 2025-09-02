x
Manjummel Boys actor Denied Entry to Dubai

Published on September 2, 2025 by sankar

Manjummel Boys actor Denied Entry to Dubai

Renowned Malayalam actor and producer Soubin Shahir was recently arrested by the Maradu police in Kerala due to a financial fraud case worth Rs 7 crore related to his super hit film Manjummel Boys. Shahir was involved as both a producer and a lead actor in the film, which is currently being investigated for suspected embezzlement. His co-producers, Babu Shahir and Shawn Anthony, were also taken into custody in connection with this matter but were later released on bail.

While the investigation is going on, Soubin Shahir has been prohibited from traveling to the UAE. As reported, Shahir had sought permission to travel this month, but this request was denied. The Ernakulam Magistrate Court turned down Shahir’s travel request. He had plans to attend an awards event in Dubai on September 5th. Reports indicate that he was first arrested in July in relation to the case but was given anticipatory bail and released on the same day.

Later, Soubin Shahir went to court seeking to ease his bail conditions so he could go abroad. In July, he was interrogated at the Maradu police station. After the investigation, Shahir told reporters he had provided all the documents that the investigators asked for and gave them his mobile phone as needed. “I think the investigators now understand the situation. Let them review the documents and make a decision,” he remarked.

Shahir further mentioned that he was not officially arrested. Police authorities confirmed that he had received conditional bail from the Kerala High Court and that no official arrest was made. His father, Babu Shahir, and co-producer Shawn Anthony were also previously questioned by the police in relation to this case. The detentions were in response to claims made by investor Siraj Valiyaveettil, who alleges he was promised a 40 percent share of the film’s profits but only received Rs 5.99 crore instead of the expected Rs 40 crore. Even though the film has reportedly been a great success, earning Rs 240.5 crore globally, Siraj lodged a complaint accusing the producers of financial misconduct.

