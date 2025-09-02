No Change of Plans for Kishkindhapuri

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will test his luck for the second time this year with Kishkindhapuri, a horror drama. The film was announced for September 12th release and the promotions of the film are planned in a grand manner. Teja Sajja’s Mirai which was initially planned for September 5th release moved to September 12th to avoid clash with several films. Then speculations started that Kishkindhapuri will be postponed.

But the makers issued a clarification that Kishkindhapuri will hit the screens as per the plan on September 12th. The trailer of Kishkindhapuri will be out on September 3rd, announced the team. Koushik is the director of Kishkindhapuri and Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers and Chaitan Bharadwaj is scoring the music for Kishkindhapuri. A massive set is constructed to promote the film.