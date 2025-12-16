x
Is Sreeleela working with Ajith?

Published on December 16, 2025 by sankar

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has been doing films outside Telugu. She has completed Parasakthi with Sivakarthikeyan and the film is due for Sankranthi 2026 release. The latest speculations from the Tamil media says that the actress will be teaming up with Ajith for his next film. It is unclear if she plays his love interest or if she has a prominent role that is driven by her character in this film. Due to the delay in the pre-production work, the shoot of the film got delayed.

The news started after Sreeleela met Ajith at a Racing event in Malaysia. Adhik Ravichandran is the director of Ajith’s next and he earlier directed Good Bad Ugly with Ajith. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film and the shooting formalities will start in February 2026. Ajith is reportedly being paid big remuneration despite not delivering big hits in the recent years. Good Bad Ugly ended up as a decent film and the makers recovered their investments without making profits.

