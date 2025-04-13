x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

It is under Congress Governments Hyderabad prospered: Uttam

Published on April 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
It is under Congress Governments Hyderabad prospered: Uttam
image
Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
image
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?
image
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident

It is under Congress Governments Hyderabad prospered: Uttam

Uttam-Kumar-Reddy

Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy proclaimed that Musi and its areas around the both sides of river bank in Hyderabad will be developed like Thames in London. The senior Minister forecast a vibrant future for Hyderabad, as he attended Cyberabad Builders Association’s annual meet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Congress Governments have played a very important role in the development of Hyderabad. It is because of Congress Governments that Hyderabad has evolved into a cosmopolitan city with strong infrastructure, quality of life and haven for opportunities for both job seekers and entrepreneurs. Present Government under CM Revanth Reddy is also focusing utmost on the development and growth of Hyderabad city,” said senior Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at the builders conference.

“We have been focusing on developing Musi river and surrounding areas on the lines of Thames in London. Musi Riverfront Development will make river not just pollution free, but also create new realty, business and job opportunities,” stressed Uttam Kumar Reddy, highlighting CM Revanth Reddy’s pet project in the builders conference.

“Besides Musi Riverfront Development, we are also coming up with Future City. After Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, the proposed Future City will be the fourth city. It will create huge opportunities for the real estate and construction sector,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy presenting a growth picture to Hyderabadi builders.

“It was Congress Governments which constructed Outer Ring Road, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, PVNR Express way completely transforming Hyderabad. Even Hyderabad’s IT sector’s growth is largely done by Congress Govt. To continue that growth and take Hyderabad to next level, we are coming up with projects like Musi Riverfront, Future City, expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Regional Ring Road and others,” explained Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, urging builders to utilise the growth opportunities presented by Revanth Reddy Sarkar.

Previous Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
else

TRENDING

image
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps

Latest

image
It is under Congress Governments Hyderabad prospered: Uttam
image
Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
image
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?
image
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident

Most Read

image
It is under Congress Governments Hyderabad prospered: Uttam
image
Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD

Related Articles

Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot