It is under Congress Governments Hyderabad prospered: Uttam

Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy proclaimed that Musi and its areas around the both sides of river bank in Hyderabad will be developed like Thames in London. The senior Minister forecast a vibrant future for Hyderabad, as he attended Cyberabad Builders Association’s annual meet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Congress Governments have played a very important role in the development of Hyderabad. It is because of Congress Governments that Hyderabad has evolved into a cosmopolitan city with strong infrastructure, quality of life and haven for opportunities for both job seekers and entrepreneurs. Present Government under CM Revanth Reddy is also focusing utmost on the development and growth of Hyderabad city,” said senior Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at the builders conference.

“We have been focusing on developing Musi river and surrounding areas on the lines of Thames in London. Musi Riverfront Development will make river not just pollution free, but also create new realty, business and job opportunities,” stressed Uttam Kumar Reddy, highlighting CM Revanth Reddy’s pet project in the builders conference.

“Besides Musi Riverfront Development, we are also coming up with Future City. After Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, the proposed Future City will be the fourth city. It will create huge opportunities for the real estate and construction sector,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy presenting a growth picture to Hyderabadi builders.

“It was Congress Governments which constructed Outer Ring Road, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, PVNR Express way completely transforming Hyderabad. Even Hyderabad’s IT sector’s growth is largely done by Congress Govt. To continue that growth and take Hyderabad to next level, we are coming up with projects like Musi Riverfront, Future City, expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Regional Ring Road and others,” explained Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, urging builders to utilise the growth opportunities presented by Revanth Reddy Sarkar.