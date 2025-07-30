x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans

Published on July 30, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
image
It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans
image
Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed
image
Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse
image
Exclusive: Nani’s Close watch on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans

Anushka is one actress who still enjoys terrific craze even when she is not active across the film circles. It has been two years since her last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty released and the actress has completed the shoot of Ghaati, an action thriller directed by Krish. The film was initially planned for summer release but it was pushed. The makers had plans to release the film in September and the latest developments say that Ghaati will not release in September.

This is due to the delay in the VFX work. With September and October occupied with several releases, Ghaati will now have to move to November or December. Amazon Prime, the digital platform will decide the new release date as they have shelled big money on the film’s digital rights. Anushka’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Anushka and the wait is now longer. Ghaati features Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna and Jagapathi Babu in the key roles. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers of this interesting attempt.

Next Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025 Previous Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed
else

TRENDING

image
Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
image
It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans
image
Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed

Latest

image
Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
image
It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans
image
Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed
image
Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse
image
Exclusive: Nani’s Close watch on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Most Read

image
Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse
image
Modi Gives Strong Reply to Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit