It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka’s Fans

Anushka is one actress who still enjoys terrific craze even when she is not active across the film circles. It has been two years since her last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty released and the actress has completed the shoot of Ghaati, an action thriller directed by Krish. The film was initially planned for summer release but it was pushed. The makers had plans to release the film in September and the latest developments say that Ghaati will not release in September.

This is due to the delay in the VFX work. With September and October occupied with several releases, Ghaati will now have to move to November or December. Amazon Prime, the digital platform will decide the new release date as they have shelled big money on the film’s digital rights. Anushka’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Anushka and the wait is now longer. Ghaati features Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna and Jagapathi Babu in the key roles. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers of this interesting attempt.