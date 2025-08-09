Jahnvi Kapoor’s sizzling glam show grabs attention again

Yesteryear actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is balancing her filmy game in both Bollywood and Tollywood with plump offers, is yet to prove her acting credentials. But, her captivating glamour often becomes a talking point in the media and among moviegoers whenever she sizzles in songs with sensuous visuals. Even though none of the characters she portrayed so far received any acting merit, Jahnvi continues to steal the spotlight, thanks to that one song in her every film which gives her an opportunity to display her dancing skills with an oomph factor.

After setting the pulses racing with her oozing glamour in a couple of songs in NTR’s Devara, Jahnvi Kapoor has once set the screens on fire with her sultry looks in the romantic rain-soaked melody from her upcoming film Param Sundari. The second song Bheegi Sree from this film featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor was released on Friday and immediately started trending all over because of the lead pair’s ravishing chemistry.

While Jahnvi’s alluring appearance and ultra glamour show offered a treat to viewers, there have been quick comparisons with her mother Sridevi who featured in numerous such songs in her career. However, many are pointing out that Jahnvi should prove her calibre beyond just these sizzling moves and offering skin show.

Sung by the legendary Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal, Bheegi Saree has the lead pair dancing under a heavy downpour. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the song, and the music was composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. Param Sundari is billed as a romantic drama where a North Indian boy meets a South Indian girl. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is set for release on August 29th.