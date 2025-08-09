Big Debate on War 2 Post Credit Scenes

War 2 marks the collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and NTR. The action thriller presents NTR in a role with negative shades. The trailer makes it clear that the film has a huge dose of action stunts and the face off episodes between Hrithik and NTR are the major highlights. The film completed all the formalities and it is gearing up for release next week. There is a difference in the final runtime of the Hindi version and the Telugu version. The Hindi version lasts two minutes longer than the Telugu version.

There are strong speculations that the makers will have a post credit scene that would be about the new film from the YRF franchise. There are a lot of rumors about this post credit scene. Some of them say that SRK and Salman Khan will be seen and YRF has updates on Tiger Vs Pathaan. Some others say that YRF has a glimpse from their spy universe film Alpha that features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. For now, there are a lot of speculations about this post credit scene. This is not available in the Telugu version hints at the final runtime.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film has Kiara Advani as the heroine. The film releases on August 14th and the Telugu pre-release event takes place on Sunday with Hrithik and NTR attending the event.