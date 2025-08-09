Coolie: The Hype is Super Real

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie is huge on expectations and it transformed into box-office pre-release sales. The advance sales opened yesterday and they are terrific all over. The tickets are sold out for the entire first weekend in several parts of Kerala which is a huge achievement. Coolie is expected to open on an exceptional note in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. The Independence Day weekend is expected to post big numbers for Coolie. The film is exceptional in most of the overseas territories and Coolie will break many records even before the film’s release.

As per the trend, Coolie will also open to grand occupancies in North India. Despite tough competition like War 2, Coolie will post big numbers in its opening weekend in the North. Coolie will face tough competition in Telugu states with War 2 as NTR is the face of the film. War 2 will get more screens but Coolie will post strong numbers as per the available screens. For now, the hype on Coolie is crazy and real. Kabali was the last film of Rajinikanth which opened to such exceptional occupancies. After years, the craze is seen with Coolie.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film has Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan and Reba Monica John in other important roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer.