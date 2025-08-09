Superstar turns 50: Perfect Film in Making

Films like Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri and Srimanthudu unleashed the real potential of Mahesh Babu as an actor. He is the Superstar of Telugu cinema but his fans are not completely convinced with his recent outings like Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Guntur Kaaram. Though all these films were commercial hits, they could not unleash the complete actor in him. Mahesh Babu is turning 50 today and his fans are celebrating this occasion in a grand manner.

Superstar is working with SS Rajamouli and he has spent more than a year on his transformation. For his personality, attitude, screen presence and performance, Rajamoulu’s stylish action drama would be the best for Mahesh Babu and it is the film for which his fans have been eagerly waiting. This film will take him to the unexplored heights and open new international markets for the actor. Known to be a non-controversial actor and a family man, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shoot on his birthday. He keeps it simple like always. His fans are re-releasing Athadu today and the film has opened to fantastic occupancies. Wishing Mahesh Babu on his 50th Birthday and wishing many more memorable birthdays with blockbuster films.