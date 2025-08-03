Kalvakuntla Kavitha mocks Jagdish Reddy as ‘lilliput’

Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha mocked BRS leader Jagdish Reddy as lilliput, lambasting former Minister for criticising her. She came down heavily on Jagadish Reddy, questioning his credibility.

“One lilliput leader from Nalgonda is also criticising me. What right does he have to criticise me? He is saying ‘who is Kavitha without KCR?’. I’m also saying he same thing. Who is he, without KCR? Is it fair to criticise me, after coming up in politics with my father’s support?” said Kalvakuntla Kavitha speaking in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“BRS party has been washed away in entire Nalgonda district because of this lilliput leader. He had won by a whisker in a fluke. But he is criticising me. What credibility he has to criticise me?” questioned Kalvakuntla Kavitha, pulling up former Minister Jagadish Reddy.

The firebrand MLC Kavitha once again expressed her disapproval on BRS leaders silence over Teenmaar Mallanna’s comments on her.

“When derogatory comments were made against me, entire Telangana felt pain. Even those who are not related to me have condemned those comments. But my brothers in BRS party, did not have heart to condemn, when such objectionable comments were made against their Adabidda,” expressed Kalvakuntla Kavitha.