Karthi’s Film joins Sankranthi Race

Sankranthi 2026 started on a disastrous note for Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan release was postponed and there is no clarity about the film’s new release date. The film will no longer be released during the Sankranthi holiday season. The other biggie Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi released today and it opened with disastrous word of mouth. Parasakthi is the first disaster for Sivakarthikeyan in the recent years. Here comes a surprise and Karthi’s delayed film Vaa Vaathiyaar is now gearing up for Sankranthi 2026 release.

The makers have announced that the film will release on January 14th. But it is unclear if the financial hurdles for the film are cleared or not. The makers also did not make any announcement about the release of the Telugu version of Vaa Vaathiyaar which is titled Annagaru Vostaru. The Court stayed the film’s release because of the delayed financial dues of producer KE Gnanavelraja. Vaa Vaathiyaar is directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady.