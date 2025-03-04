x
Switch to: తెలుగు
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kiran Abbavaram signs Three New Films

Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
image
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin
image
March Box-office: Tollywood Vs Dubbed Films
image
Telangana MLC Results: BJP upbeat, Congress under pressure

Kiran Abbavaram signs Three New Films

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram made his comeback with KA and the film released last year. The actor has several films lined up but he is focused on Dilruba, a romantic entertainer that will release on March 14th. The actor is currently promoting the film and he has revealed several interesting updates about his upcoming movies. Kiran Abbavaram revealed that he has signed three new films apart from K Ramp but he did not reveal much about the details of the signed films.

He is all excited about K Ramp that is in shooting mode. Nani is making his debut as director with K Ramp and Razesh Danda is the producer. Kiran Abbavaram is committed to KA directors for the sequel of the film and the shoot commences next year. Apart from these, he also has given his nod for two new films and they will be announced at a later date. K Ramp would be his second release this year and the release date will be announced after the shoot gets wrapped up.

Next Telangana MLC Results: BJP upbeat, Congress under pressure Previous NKR21: Expect The Unexpected
else

TRENDING

image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
image
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin

Latest

image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital
image
Kingston surely has first-of-its-kind visuals that must be experienced in theaters: Hero Nithiin
image
March Box-office: Tollywood Vs Dubbed Films
image
Telangana MLC Results: BJP upbeat, Congress under pressure

Most Read

image
Telangana MLC Results: BJP upbeat, Congress under pressure
image
More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
image
Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives

Related Articles

GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot