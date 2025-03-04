Kiran Abbavaram signs Three New Films

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram made his comeback with KA and the film released last year. The actor has several films lined up but he is focused on Dilruba, a romantic entertainer that will release on March 14th. The actor is currently promoting the film and he has revealed several interesting updates about his upcoming movies. Kiran Abbavaram revealed that he has signed three new films apart from K Ramp but he did not reveal much about the details of the signed films.

He is all excited about K Ramp that is in shooting mode. Nani is making his debut as director with K Ramp and Razesh Danda is the producer. Kiran Abbavaram is committed to KA directors for the sequel of the film and the shoot commences next year. Apart from these, he also has given his nod for two new films and they will be announced at a later date. K Ramp would be his second release this year and the release date will be announced after the shoot gets wrapped up.