Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

NKR21: Expect The Unexpected

Different filmmakers employ varied strategies to promote their films. While some initiate promotions from the very beginning of production, others prefer to keep details under wraps until the official promotional phase begins.

The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, NKR21, have yet to reveal the title, even though the production is nearing completion. However, they plan to unveil the title soon to kick off their promotional campaign.

Expect the unexpected from this movie, as it is far from a regular commercial potboiler. With Pradeep Chilukuri at the helm, the film is turning out great, as per sources. It is said to feature a unique and compelling script, blending action, thrills, unexpected twists, and deep emotional moments. Designed to offer an engaging experience from start to finish, the movie promises to captivate audiences throughout.

Kalyan Ram will showcase some intense action sequences, pushing the boundaries of his previous performances. The addition of Vijayashanthi is a major highlight, and the scenes between these two exceptional actors are expected to leave the audience mesmerized. Prepare for an action-packed, emotionally gripping experience when this film releases in theatres.

The film is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

