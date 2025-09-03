Kishkindhapuri Trailer: Packed with Thrills

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has taken a horror thriller and it is titled Kishkindhapuri. The film releases in theatres on September 12th and the trailer of the film is released. The trailer has promising technical aspects and is packed with enough number of thrills. The core plot hasn’t been revealed but Kishkindhapuri follows the theme of a horror drama which happens in a haunted house. Anupama Parameshwaran’s shots at the end of the trailer are chilling and the background score is good.

Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers and the major part of the film takes place in a haunted house and a massive set was constructed. Koushik is making his debut as director and Kishkindhapuri trailer keeps decent expectations. We haven’t seen a gripping horror drama in Indian cinema in the recent times and if the word of mouth is good, Kishkindhapuri has good scope to end up as an impressive film and a money spinner. Chaitan Bharadwaj scored the music and background score for Kishkindhapuri. The film will have a clash with Teja Sajja’s Mirai which is also releasing on September 12th.