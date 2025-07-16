Kothapallilo Okappudu is highly relatable and fun – Rana

Rana Daggubati is presenting Kothapallilo Okappudu, which marks the directorial debut of producer Paruchuri Praveena, who produced C/O Kancherapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. The trailer and teaser of the film have created a good impression for the film among audiences with its authentic rural comedy and setting.

The makers have conducted a press premiere show 3 days before the release showcasing their confidence in the film. People who have attended the premiere loved the concept related to faith and funny way it had been narrated with memorable characters. Many appreciated Paruchuri Praveena for her penchant to deliver such a novel story in realistic perspective.

Manoj Chandra, Monika T, Usha Bonela, Ravindra Vijay, Banerjee have been cast in the film. Paruchuri Praveena stated that C/O Kancherapalem has brought her close to audiences and she hoped Kothapallilo Okappudu will further strengthen their connection. She stated that the themes handled in this movie are representative of human thinking and she did not want to be lecturing hence, made it fun to watch.

Rana Daggubati stated that he wanted to start a new trend in promotions for content driven films where they show the content which leads to major promotional boost through word of mouth. He classified Kothapallilo Okappudu as an endearing film with relatable characters. He stated that he could identify with heavy themes and funny characters.

He asked audiences to watch the film in theatres upon release on 18th July as it would boost confidence of independent Telugu filmmakers to showcase their talent on big screens with such different, vibrant, raw and rustic entertainers.