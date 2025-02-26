KTR’s Bold Statement on Delimitation

The ongoing debate over the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies has taken center stage in national politics, with BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) making a strong case for fair representation. KTR emphasized that if the Central Government plans to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, it must ensure that the process reflects the economic contributions of each state.

KTR supported Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent remarks opposing the unfair treatment of southern states in the delimitation process. He argued that punishing southern states, which have effectively implemented population control measures, would be unjust. KTR stated that ignoring the performance of southern states while redrawing constituencies would be undemocratic and against the spirit of federalism.

In a tweet, KTR highlighted that Telangana, despite constituting only 2.8% of India’s population, contributes over 5.2% to the GDP. He stressed that the economic contributions of Telangana and other southern states to the nation’s progress cannot be overlooked.

KTR pointed out that southern states have played a significant role in India’s development by adhering to family planning norms and achieving better socio-economic indicators. He argued that these states should not be penalized for their success in population control. Instead, their contributions should be recognized and rewarded in the delimitation process.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has also raised concerns about the delimitation process, warning that it could disproportionately reduce the political representation of southern states. He criticized the Central Government for potentially undermining the federal structure by ignoring the contributions of states that have effectively managed population growth and economic development.

In response to these concerns, the DMK has called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the delimitation issue. The meeting aims to bring together various political stakeholders to deliberate on the implications of the proposed changes and advocate for a fair and equitable process.

KTR reiterated that any delimitation exercise must consider the economic and developmental contributions of states. He warned that ignoring these factors would lead to an unfair distribution of political power and undermine the principles of democracy and federalism.

As the debate intensifies, KTR’s statements have added weight to the growing demand for a balanced and just approach to delimitation, ensuring that states like Telangana and others in the south are not unfairly disadvantaged.